BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Friday was a hot and humid day, and also active, as a backdoor cold front came through with showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather is in store for the weekend. Today will be partly sunny, though a low pressure off the coast may touch off a shower east. Highs will be mainly in the 60s. No need for air conditioning Saturday night, as lows will fall into the 40s. Even a few 30s are possible in spots like Saranac Lake. Sunday will be a similar day, with partly sunny skies. Just a few showers are possible east.

The first half of the week looks cool and unsettled, but we do need the rain. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with the chance for showers. We’ll see a better chance for showers Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows near 50 degrees. Temperatures will warm into the 70s Thursday and Friday. A few showers may linger Thursday. Friday will be dry.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.