BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a difference a day makes! Tonight will be mainly clear and quite chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A north breeze will prevent any chance for frost, thankfully. Sunday will be partly sunny in New York, and mostly cloudy in Vermont and New Hampshire. This is due to a low off the coast of Maine. It may bring a few showers east. Otherwise, it will be rather cool with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

The week is looking unsettled and cool. Monday will be mostly cloudy, then showers are likely overnight and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers each day. Highs will be quite cool, only in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows mainly in the 40s. The good news is that we’re slipping into a slight drought, and this pattern will bring some needed rain. Saturday is looking drier and warmer, with highs in the low 70s. A few showers still can’t be ruled out.

