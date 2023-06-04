74th Annual Pet Parade took over the streets of St. Johnsbury Saturday

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Pets of all shapes and sizes came together in St. Johnsbury for the town’s 74th Annual Pet Parade. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us there:

“From paw patrol and he is going to be leading me and my husband Bradley and Cluck Norris which is our rooster and we are wanted for our bad graffiti and bad art and so he is take us in,” said Anita Price Roth, parade chair, “This is the 74th anniversary it started out in 1949 as mostly farm animals, and it progressed over the years and turned into mostly dogs and now it is animals. Both dog, cats, we have rats, we have lambs, we have beautiful cows, horses. It is everyone and anyone is welcome and it’s a beautiful event for people and their pets.”

“Myself, my mom and dad and little sister are her with our three cat and three rats as you can see here. I just wanted to bring them along because they are my emotional support animals,” said Alexandra Whitehill of St. Johnsbury.

“This is probably one of the oldest and most unique parades that St. Johnsbury does,” said Tanya Brewer of Wheelock.

“Just seeing the diverse animals and you know with the rats and the snakes and the dogs and horses so its a great event for the community to bring us all together,” said Robin Jenkins of St. Johnsbury, “Just seeing all the floats and the people I wish the weather was a little bit better but its holding off on the rain so I’m very thankful for that.”

More fun activities that included pets and local businesses continued throughout Saturday morning.

