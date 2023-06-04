Bear spotted in Essex

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Take a look at this video captured by Kyle Pecor in Essex!

This video was taken yesterday, where Pecor says this black bear has been sniffing around the dumpsters. Vermont Fish and Wildlife says they expect bear encounters to increase this month because of things like unsecured garbage. They say if you have your own bins, to keep them inside until a few hours before trash collection. Officials say when those preventative steps are not in place, and bears learn that unsecured garbage is an easy food source, they can become bold and sometimes aggressive.

