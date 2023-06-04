Community college classes for prison inmates and staff

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s incarcerated population will soon have the chance to earn college credit, tuition free. Through a partnership with the Community College of Vermont (C.C.V.), the Department of Corrections plans to roll out classes for staff this summer, and for inmates in the fall. Commissioner nick Deml says right now, staff at C.C.V. are surveying inmates to better understand which classes they would benefit from. The program is made possible through a $4.5 million federal grant from the Department of Justice. Commissioner Deml hopes by offering these classes, it will give inmates a leg up - if and when they are released from custody.

