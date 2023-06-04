Fort Ticonderoga Ferry service shuts down due to high winds
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The ferry service between Shoreham and Fort Ticonderoga has been cancelled for the remainder of the day.
According to Owner and Operator, Jack Doyle, it’s due to high wind conditions on Lake Champlain.
The service announced the closure just before 11:00 a.m.
The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry typically runs between Vermont and New York from 7:00a.m. - 6:00 p.m. It is expected to resume normal service on Monday morning.
