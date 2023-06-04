Fort Ticonderoga Ferry service shuts down due to high winds

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - The ferry service between Shoreham and Fort Ticonderoga has been cancelled for the remainder of the day.

According to Owner and Operator, Jack Doyle, it’s due to high wind conditions on Lake Champlain.

The service announced the closure just before 11:00 a.m.

Unfortunately we have to shut down due to high winds. We take the safety of passengers and crew seriously!! Sorry for the inconvenience. We should be back open tomorrow. Posted by Fort Ticonderoga Ferry on Sunday, June 4, 2023

The Fort Ticonderoga Ferry typically runs between Vermont and New York from 7:00a.m. - 6:00 p.m. It is expected to resume normal service on Monday morning.

More information on the ferry service can be found here.

