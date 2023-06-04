Advertise With Us
H.S. sports for Saturday, June 3

Highlights and scores from across the state
Highlights and scores from across the state
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GIRLS LACROSSE

Hartford 19, Harwood 3

Woodstock 15, St. Johnsbury 14

BOYS LACROSSE

Burr and Burton 14, Woodstock 10

Harwood 11, Burlington 4

Hartford 13, Spaulding 3

SOFTBALL

Richford 21, Twinfield/Danfield/Cabot 4

Missisquoi 10, South Burlington 1

Oxbow 16, Windsor 1

Lyndon 18, Otter Valley 1

Bellows Falls 3, Green Mountain 2

BASEBALL

Fair Haven 11, U-32 5

Arlington 5, Leland & Gray 2

Stratton Mountain 8, Mount St. Joseph 4

Missisquoi 11, Otter Valley 2

Milton 4, Lyndon 1

Mt. Mansfield 4, Spaulding 2

Thetford 5, Bellows Falls 4

