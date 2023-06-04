H.S. sports for Saturday, June 3
Highlights and scores from across the state
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hartford 19, Harwood 3
Woodstock 15, St. Johnsbury 14
BOYS LACROSSE
Burr and Burton 14, Woodstock 10
Harwood 11, Burlington 4
Hartford 13, Spaulding 3
SOFTBALL
Richford 21, Twinfield/Danfield/Cabot 4
Missisquoi 10, South Burlington 1
Oxbow 16, Windsor 1
Lyndon 18, Otter Valley 1
Bellows Falls 3, Green Mountain 2
BASEBALL
Fair Haven 11, U-32 5
Arlington 5, Leland & Gray 2
Stratton Mountain 8, Mount St. Joseph 4
Missisquoi 11, Otter Valley 2
Milton 4, Lyndon 1
Mt. Mansfield 4, Spaulding 2
Thetford 5, Bellows Falls 4
