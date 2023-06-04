Indian Bay Marina rolls out new tool to keep water clean

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - One marina in Willsboro Bay is working to keep the water clean this summer with the help of a new tool.

Indian Bay Marina received a grant through New York State’s Clean Vessel Assistance Program.

Marina owner, Patty Schwennker, says often times state pump-out stations get shallow as the season goes on.

So in response, the marina purchased a brand new pump-out boat, which will take trips throughout the bay this summer to help boaters dispose of boat sewage properly.

The customized boat has a tank underneath which can hold several hundred gallons of sewage at a time.

“Hopefully they find it convenient if they’re down there,” Schwennker said. “It’s a little easier to take care of any sewage that they have, and alleviate any concerns from the property owners down on the bay.”

The pump out services will be free of charge, but tips are encouraged. The boat will make frequent trips throughout the bay on weekends, when the water is most heavily populated.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, by discharging liquid waste or sewage that doesn’t meet EPA published standards, you could face up to a $2,000 fine.

