Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Indian Bay Marina rolls out new tool to keep water clean

Willsboro Bay has a new cleaning tool.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - One marina in Willsboro Bay is working to keep the water clean this summer with the help of a new tool.

Indian Bay Marina received a grant through New York State’s Clean Vessel Assistance Program.

Marina owner, Patty Schwennker, says often times state pump-out stations get shallow as the season goes on.

So in response, the marina purchased a brand new pump-out boat, which will take trips throughout the bay this summer to help boaters dispose of boat sewage properly.

The customized boat has a tank underneath which can hold several hundred gallons of sewage at a time.

“Hopefully they find it convenient if they’re down there,” Schwennker said. “It’s a little easier to take care of any sewage that they have, and alleviate any concerns from the property owners down on the bay.”

The pump out services will be free of charge, but tips are encouraged. The boat will make frequent trips throughout the bay on weekends, when the water is most heavily populated.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, by discharging liquid waste or sewage that doesn’t meet EPA published standards, you could face up to a $2,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
Police say the natural gas tanker caught fire around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on Route 7 in...
Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh
File photo
Vt. hotel-motel voucher recipients face pitfalls securing security deposits
File photo
Burlington to pay $750K settlement in 2018 use-of-force case
Mortgage rate (file photo)
Fluctuating mortgage rates impact housing market in Vt.

Latest News

Fort Ticonderoga Ferry service shuts down due to high winds
file photo
State wildlife officials warn of increased bear encounters in June
What to do Sunday, June 4
Workers within the Vermont Department of Corrections will start working 12-hour shifts.
Community college classes for prison inmates and staff