Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont art history on display

READING, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hall Art Foundation, founded in 2007, brings Andrew and Christine Hall’s collection to the public. Now, they’re making Vermont art history.

“I believe that it’s the biggest show of Warhol paintings to have ever taken place in Vermont, and it’s also possibly the largest Warhol retrospective to have taken place in the Northeast.”

This exhibition will be on display in the Hall’s restored barn surrounded by 400 acres of pastures.

“The campus is still, from the outside anyways, still looks like it could be a dairy farm,” Maryse Brand, Director of the Hall Art Foundation said.

When visiting -- you will see a collection that includes the beginning of his portraiture work, appropriation and examples of his iconic pop art.

“Over 100 paintings are included in the show. We have works from many of his most famous series, spanning his career up until the final months of his life,” Brand said.

An old farmhouse, transformed into a gallery. Brand suggests the intimate, domestic setting paired with the small paintings brings Warhol’s work to a personal scale, and invites viewers to reflect on their relationship to pop culture, from the mundane to the grand.

“He broke down a barrier and a definition of what fine art was. That was a groundbreaking thing that he did in the 1960s,” Brand said. “To suddenly make it okay and acceptable that things that every day people had in their everyday lives suddenly became the subject of the art work, fine art work, I think was his goal.”

This exhibition will be open until late November. More information about the exhibit can be found here.

