St. Johnsbury, Essex claim D1 track and field championships
Hilltoppers claim third straight; Hornets win convincingly
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On the final day for high school track and field championships in Vermont, the two Division 1 winners left no doubt. The Essex girls team won with over 65 points separating them from second place, and St. Johnsbury soared to its third consecutive boys state title.
