What to do Sunday, June 4

Time now to take a look at What To Do on this Sunday.

Today is the last day for the Vermont Music and Film Festival in Stowe. Twelve more films are screening today- each ranging in genre and length. Catch Q&A’s with the directors, writers and enjoy a robust collection of groundbreaking cinema. They’re being screened from 1-8:30 p.m. Day passes are sold out for today, but you can buy individual tickets to each screening for $10.

Today is also the last day of the Vermont Dairy Festival. The Enosburg Lion Club is finishing off the festivities with almost five hours of live music, pigs races, a car show, bingo and much, much more. You can see the schedule linked on our website. The events are taking place from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. in Enosburg Falls. Everyone is welcome to attend. Prices vary for different activities such as the milk run and amusements, but the event is free for spectators.

See on of the world’s most highly skilled predators take flight. Raptors will swoop by crowds in a live bird demonstration. You can get a up-close view, and an in-depth understanding of these majestic birds at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Hartford. Raptors Up Close will start at 11:00 a.m., but you can stay at the nature center from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission costs $19 for adults and $16 for kids ages 4 - 17.

