BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be a fairly decent day, with partly sunny skies in New York, but mostly cloudy for Vermont and New Hampshire. A few showers are possible in New Hampshire. It will be a warmer day, with highs in the 60s, though some 70s are likely in the Champlain Valley and into New York. The week will be quite cool and dreary, but we do need the rain.

Showers are likely Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers. A few breaks of sun are expected Friday, though showers will continue. High temperatures will be mainly in the low 60s, with lows in the upper 40s. No need for air conditioning.

Next weekend is looking better if you’re yearning for outdoor activities. Saturday will have highs in the low 70s, though a few showers are possible. Sunday is looking dry and warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.