From battling blazes to crisis responders, Vt. firefighters face evolving job duties

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The calls and the equipment that local firefighters use is changing as the kinds of calls they are being tasked to respond to have evolved.

When you call with an emergency, the Burlington Fire Department is ready to help. “Every year we get busier and busier,” said Burlington Fire Chief Michael LaChance. “The side of the truck does say the Burlington Fire Department, but we are responding to all, we’re an all hazards department.”

He says the types of calls they respond to have evolved over the years. There are far fewer fires, thanks to safer buildings, better safety codes, and education. Medical emergencies have increasingly become the primary work of the department’s trained EMTs and paramedics. About two-thirds of the department’s calls last year were for medical care. The number of people suffering a mental health crisis or drug overdose is on the rise, posing particular challenges for fire crews. "

The number of fires that the department has responded to over the past five years has remained relatively flat, with 116 in 2022.

But overdose calls have climbed each year, from 56 in 2018 to 252 last year. That means firefighters are now much more likely to administer Narcan than get behind a fire hose.

“It just makes the calls for service a little bit more complicated,” LaChance said.

Another complication is the risk of violence, leading firefighters to don tactical gear for their protection. LaChance says the guidance is for crews to use their tactical gear anytime they are dispatched to an incident with reported gunfire or other potential danger. Since they started using the gear, it hit a peak last year of 30 times.

“It’s just protection for our folks to make sure that they are given the gear they need to do their jobs and be as safe as possible,” LaChance said.

“When I first started, it’s completely different than what it is today,” said Brad Carrier, an EMT and firefighter in Lamoille County and also the president of the Vermont State Firefighters Association. He says the changes are being seen everywhere. “when I first got EMS and fire, very rarely did we have an overdose call... My last shifts last week, we had two overdose calls.”

And when it comes to tactical gear, Carrier says that most full-time services like Burlington and South Burlington have it. “Probably, some of the calls that we go on, we probably should have it, but, the operating budgets the way they are, prices of everything...” Carrier said.

LaChance says the change in calls hasn’t had a negative impact on staff retention or recruiting but he has an important message for would-be recruits. “If you’re coming here just to fight fires, it’s going to be difficult for you. But if you’re coming here to help people, we do that every day,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.