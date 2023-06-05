City Council showdown expected Monday over Murad confirmation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is expected to vote again Monday night on the Mayor’s choice for police chief.

Jon Murad was named the acting chief of the Burlington Police Department in 2020 and efforts to get him the permanent job since then have failed.

Progressives led an effort to block his confirmation back in early 2022 after frustration over what they said was a lack of transparency and accountability in the department.

In announcing his re-appointment two weeks ago, Mayor Miro Weinberg credited Murad with significant gains in transforming the police department and making public safety a top issue. The makeup of the council has changed since the last confirmation vote, giving the Democratic mayor a thin plurality, but it’s still unclear if Weinberger has the votes.

Progressives -- and some Democrats -- say that they haven’t seen enough transformation in the issues of oversight, accountability, and no acknowledgment that racial bias exists in the department. They’ve also criticized Murad’s temperament and point to an outstanding complaint of the chief’s conduct towards a UVM ER doctor last year.

