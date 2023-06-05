Hard’ack Pool opens summer season with swimming advice

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The pool water may be warmer than the air this week in St. Albans where lap swimming is underway at the Hard’ack Pool.

This is the second season the new and improved City Pool is open for the summer, coming off a strong first winter season with a bubble insulating the pool, making it a year-long community center. We spoke with recreation leaders on what to expect this year and some reminders for potential swimmers

The city pool at Hard’ack in St Albans is ready for a busy summer.

“We had weekends in the summer where we hit capacity, which is a lot of people so we have all different people visiting,” said Kelly Viens.

St. Albans recreation director Kelly Viens says there was such a high demand for the pool in the inaugural summer, they’ve increased designated lap swim time and made sure to stay open 7 days a week.

They had 150 kids on the swim team last summer, a number that increased with the pool.

“I helped coach the winter swim team which we’ve never had before. So we had a nice group of kids that swim all winter long. Which was great. It’ll help you know help them this summer with their swimming,” said Viens.

But before you earn points for the team, knowing how to swim is vital for a good summer.

Aquatics director Isaac Bashaw says starting children in the pool as early as possible is always better.

“Really getting exposure early on even at six months old, in pools and bathtubs, and things like that are really going to make a big difference when it comes to water safety,” said Bashaw

Bashaw said the lifeguards made around 10 to 15 rescues last year all quick fixes where they were able to get kids to the side of the pool.

These colored suits make it easier for you to be recognized in the water.

Bashaw says lifeguards at Hardack are well-staffed and constantly scanning the pool. But he said there are multiple layers of safety.

“The first one being the parent with the child at a pool to be you know, supervising their child in the water, especially if they’re not a strong swimmer in the second layer is, you know, lifeguards on duty,” said Bashaw.

Bashaw says leaving weak swimmers unsupervised with flotation devices like a raft can be dangerous too because they can drift into the deep end and fall off.

It’s also helpful to incorporate breaks every 45 minutes so swimmers don’t get too tired.

