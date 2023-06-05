Advertise With Us
Local vendors enjoy Winooski farmers market

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Vendors, and customers alike are enjoying the return of the Winooski farmers market this summer.

This is the market’s second weekend since it’s opened back up.

Organizers say they have 20 seasonal vendors this year and 18 others that will be popping up occasionally throughout the summer.

Erica Victoria is a local artist, and this is her first time selling at the farmer’s market. She says she wanted to be a part of it because of all the community support.

“I think honestly it gives you that exposure. It also gives you access to interact directly in the community. I had heard from a lot of my artist friends that this was a nice community spot. To sell art and support one another. I’m so glad I am here, the vibe is so wonderful,” said Victoria.

The farmers market will be open every Sunday until October 15th.

