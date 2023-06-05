N.Y. firefighter to lead U.S. crew against Nova Scotia blaze

NOVA SCOTIA, CAN. (WCAX) - Wildfires continue to burn in Nova Scotia and environmental leaders from New York are being deployed to help.

A DEC Forest Ranger and expert wildland firefighter will soon be in eastern Canada to assist with efforts to contain the wildfires. The Forest Ranger will serve as the crew boss of an interstate Northeastern Forest Fire Protection crew comprised of firefighters from Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

This is the first time a New York State Forest Ranger is being deployed to Canada since the wildfires in Quebec in 2005.

