Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

N.Y. firefighter to lead U.S. crew against Nova Scotia blaze

File Photo
File Photo(CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOVA SCOTIA, CAN. (WCAX) - Wildfires continue to burn in Nova Scotia and environmental leaders from New York are being deployed to help.

A DEC Forest Ranger and expert wildland firefighter will soon be in eastern Canada to assist with efforts to contain the wildfires. The Forest Ranger will serve as the crew boss of an interstate Northeastern Forest Fire Protection crew comprised of firefighters from Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.

This is the first time a New York State Forest Ranger is being deployed to Canada since the wildfires in Quebec in 2005.

Related Stories:

Vermont DEC issues air pollution advisory through Friday

Canadian wildfires bring smoke to our region

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has...
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont art history on display
Police say the natural gas tanker caught fire around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on Route 7 in...
Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh
File photo
Vt. hotel-motel voucher recipients face pitfalls securing security deposits
Fort Ticonderoga Ferry service shuts down due to high winds

Latest News

The pool water may be warmer than the air this week in St. Albans where lap swimming is...
Hard’ack Pool opens summer season with swimming advice
The pool water may be warmer than the air this week in St. Albans where lap swimming is...
Hard’ack Pool opens summer season with swimming advice
Police lights generic
State Police say one person has been killed and another injured in Leicester
State Police say one person has been killed and another injured in Leicester