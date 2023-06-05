Advertise With Us
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a search is underway for the suspect involved in an Addison County shooting Sunday that left one person dead and another critically wounded.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Vermont State Police say a 911 call came in about a disturbance at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived, they found one man dead from gunshot wounds and another critically injured. He was taken to Porter Hospital in Middlebury and then airlifted to the UVM Medical Center where he was critical but stable condition Monday morning listed in critical but stable condition Monday morning, according to police.

Police are searching for a suspect or suspects tied to this incident, along with a black Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Authorities say they believe the shooting was targeted and there is no broader threat to the general public.

Still, schools within the Otter Valley Unified Union School District were closed Monday including Otter Creek Academy, Otter Valley Middle/High School, Neshobe School, and the Lothrop Elementary School.

Police are expected to provide further details at an afternoon press briefing.

