Scott tops 40 career vetoes; more likely on the way

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott continues to reign as the state’s veto king -- topping 40 career vetoes -- following his rejection last week of two bills.

Last week’s vetoes included a bill that would have made it illegal for police to use deceptive tactics when interrogating minors. Another would have made changes to the Office of Professional Regulation.

It’s a tool the governor has not been shy about using during his four terms. Unlike his predecessors, Scott has faced a Democratic majority or supermajority.

Lawmakers will return to the Statehouse on the 20th for what’s expected to be a dramatic showdown.

Governor Jim Douglas issued the first-ever state budget veto in 2009. His veto was narrowly overridden 100 to 50. He says the political makeup of the parties has changed.

He recalls the Blue Dog Democrats in the ‘70s who would frequently break party ranks and vote with Republicans. “Their leaders knew they couldn’t depend on their votes all the time time. It forced centrism and common ground however elusive that might be,” Douglas said.

There are still a few outstanding bills that Scott has concerns with and could face a veto. They include a sweeping childcare bill and the universal school meal bill, major legislative priorities for Democrats.

The governor also signed two bills Monday, including Senate Bill 100, a sweeping housing bill that makes changes to state and local zoning to ease the housing crunch. In a statement, the governor called it an example of what can happen when all parties come to the table, work through their differences and find compromise.

Related Stories:

Scott allows gun control bill to become law, vetoes 2 others

Newsmaker Interview: Vt. Senate President Baruth

Scott vetoes lawmakers’ pay hike

Scott vetoes Burlington noncitizen voting charter change; lawmakers vow to override

Gov. Scott vetoes $8.5 billion state budget

Gov. Scott defends winding down of homeless hotels

Deadline looming for those in emergency hotel program

Coalition of 17 lawmakers threaten to sustain possible budget veto

Vt. House speaker delivers $8.5B budget early, ‘implores’ Scott to sign it

Can Democrats shore up votes to override potential budget veto?

Newsmaker Interview: House Speaker Jill Krowinski

Scott signals veto of $8.5B state budget

$74M Ed Fund surplus reducing property taxes

What Vt. lawmakers got done and what could still be ahead in veto session

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.