State Police say one person has been killed and another injured in Leicester

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are currently investigating a death in the town of Leicester.

Just before 10:00pm Sunday, they say a 9-1-1 call came in about a disturbance on Route 7. When they arrived, police found one man dead and a second suffering from injuries. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. Police are now searching for a black Nissan sedan that was seen leaving the area.

None of the people involved have been identified, WCAX will continue to follow this story for updates.

