Sununu says he will not run for president

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu Monday said he will not run for president next year.

The governor over the past several months has teased a possible presidential run on news programs and trips to early primary states. But on Monday he ended that speculation.

“The path to winning was clear, but I believe I can have a greater impact influencing the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate, but rather as the Governor of the First-in-the-Nation Primary state – a Governor who is not afraid to speak candidly about issues, candidates, and the direction of our party moving forward,” Sununu said in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

Sununu has said the GOP can’t win without a more moderate candidate that is able to draw support from traditional Republicans and Independents.

The announcement came on the same day that former Vice President Mike Pence filed his paperwork to join the race.

