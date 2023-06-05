Advertise With Us
Deals
Hike of the Week

Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users reported issues with accessing and using the email platform Monday morning.

Microsoft 365 outage and problem reports peaked at almost 18,000 shortly after 11 a.m. Eastern Monday morning, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Reports have appeared to decline since then.

Most of the reports expressed issues with Outlook. Many users of Microsoft’s emailing platform shared frustration on social media, with some noting they were unable to sign into or load their accounts.

The company said that it was “investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web” in a Twitter thread posted on its Microsoft 365 Status account — and added that a “downstream impact” was also identified for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

Microsoft 365 Status later said it had “halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.” By around 12:30 p.m. ET, the company said it had reverted the update and was seeing service improvement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Police investigating Leicester death; local schools closed as police search for suspect
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display
File photo
Vt. hotel-motel voucher recipients face pitfalls securing security deposits
Police say the natural gas tanker caught fire around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night on Route 7 in...
Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh

Latest News

Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
City Council showdown expected Monday over Murad confirmation
Leicester shooting scene
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia