Vermont WWII veteran receives high school diploma

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the American Legion Post 50 in Castleton gathered to award one of their veterans a gift he never thought he’d receive.

George L. Taggart, or Buddy, has been a member at post 50 for over 70 years -- and he spends a lot of time there.

Sunday was a very special day for him, as his legion gave him his long-awaited high school diploma.

“Something that I never expected to get. You know, how would you after eighty years… I mean I had a few nice things in my life. This is right up there,” said Taggart.

Buddy was just a teenager when he voluntarily enlisted into the United States Army.

Unfortunately, he was drafted before he could graduate high school.

“You had to be in your senior year before you could graduate. I sat there that day; my father was in the First World War. So, I went and enlisted,” said Taggart.

The Crippen-Fellows Post 50 heard there was an application for veterans to receive their high school diplomas through the department of veterans’ affairs, and Buddy’s family thought it would be a great way to honor his hard work.

“To thank our veterans for the service that they have given this country. To our community, he was 17 when he left. To serve in World War II. He’s a purple heart recipient, he’s been through a lot,” said Marcia O’Neill, Taggart’s Daughter.

Members of the community stopped in to see buddy get his diploma, including Ben Worthing, the principal of Fair Haven Union High School.

He said the school was happy to have the honor of giving him a chance to have this special moment.

“We are proud to be able to honor the service that he’s provided to the country. We are just happy to be a part of this ceremony,” said Worthing.

And buddy says he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“It’s unbelievable that I am here.” Said Taggart.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.