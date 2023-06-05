Advertise With Us
Victim identified in Maine hotel fire that remains under investigation

File image(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KITTERY, Maine (AP) - Authorities in Maine said Monday they have identified a man who died in a hotel fire that remains under investigation.

The May fire destroyed the Days Inn in Kittery, along the state’s border with New Hampshire. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the victim as 57-year-old Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The building was declared a total loss after the fire, which required a large response from surrounding departments.

