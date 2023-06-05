BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hazy is an understatement to describe the way it looks this evening. It’s downright smoky in spots! We’ve experienced varying degrees of haze from wildfires in several Canadian provinces lately, but today’s smoke is coming to us from our neighbors in Quebec. It’s also by far the most concentrated smoke we’ve seen this season. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of Vermont, northern New York and the Upper Valley through Tuesday morning. Anyone with respiratory problems may find the pollution irritating, so continue to limit time outdoors.

The smoke plume that has primarily affected northern NY and western VT this afternoon will spread east overnight. Smoke will be thickest Tuesday morning before becoming lighter in the afternoon. While a stray shower is possible tonight or early Tuesday, better chances to see scattered showers hold off until Tuesday afternoon. A front will bring some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The frontal passage kicks off a cooler and unsettled period of weather that lasts most of the week. Low pressure off the New England coast will continue to send clouds and rounds of showers into our area. We aren’t expecting the kind of widespread, soaking rain that we could use right now, but expect at least some showers to pivot through the area each day through Friday. Any rain we do get will certainly be beneficial for local farms and gardens.

Highs this week will primarily be in the 60s. It looks like that system begins to pull away by the start of the weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

