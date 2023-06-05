Advertise With Us
Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! Lately, it has either been too hot or too chilly, but today we will even things out a bit, but only for one day.

The low pressure system that kept us cloudy, cool, showery and breezy over the weekend has drifted a little bit off to the east. That means we will get some sunshine going today, along with warmer temperatures.

Then things will change again by Tuesday. A frontal system will be moving in from the west with some showers and possible thunderstorms. That front will join up with the low pressure to our east, and pull the whole thing back our way again for Wednesday & Thursday. And that means cloudy skies, scattered showers, and cool temperatures again.

By the end of the week, things will improve a bit, but especially as we get into the weekend, which will feature lots of sunshine on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday. But there is also the chance for a few showers again on Sunday.

The MAX Advantage weather moments will be sporadic this week. We do need the rain, though, so any showers will be a welcome thing. -Gary

