Addison County Humane Society tries out donation-based adoptions

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - As of June 1st, Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society, has moved to a donation-based adoption fee structure in the hopes of getting more animals into good homes, faster.

Addison County’s Humane Society is on a mission.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to adopt,” said Jessica Danyow, the shelter’s executive director.

As of June 1, they started a pilot program that lets adopters pay what they can for their pets. The move comes after looking at data from a number of studies that show adoption fees may not make much of a difference in the quality of life for animals.

“Followed the partnerships, if you will, of the animals that were adopted free of charge or at a waived adoption fee versus a full price, and found no significant difference in attachment levels, veterinary care provided, or length of time the animal stayed with the person,” Danyow said.

That’s not to say that the shelter isn’t screening potential adopters. They say they’re still asking questions to ensure a safe home and a good match. “‘What kind of animal are you looking for? What is your lifestyle like? What do you expect from your animal? What can you tolerate? What can you work with? What is a dealbreaker for you?;” Danyow said.

But if the adoption fee is hindering people from adopting, Danyow says it’s not doing the animals -- or the shelter -- any good. “Adoption fees really don’t account for more than six to eight percent of our total annual income every year, anyway,” she said.

She says Homeward Bound is funded mostly by private donors, their spay and neuter clinic, and grant money. And since launching the pilot, they received about $1,000 in adoption donations, with cats getting equal to or more than the former adoption fee, and dogs getting just slightly less.

They’re hoping by saving people money on adoption fees, they’ll funnel it into their new best friend, instead. “We all know that vet care -- and life in general -- aren’t getting any cheaper these days, and we would really much rather save a pet owner that little bit. It won’t go far in caring for an animal over the course of its life, but it won’t hurt either,” Danyow said.

And by financially incentivizing adoptions, the end goal is to keep animals in the shelter for a shorter period of time, where they could develop physical or behavioral issues because of the potentially stressful environment.”It’s actually also a welfare-driven decision in that if we can remove barriers to adoption, the animals will come here, get what they need, and very quickly go back out to permanent homes where they can get everything they need,” Danyow said.

The pilot program will run through the end of the year so they can assess how six months of donation-based adoption fees work for the shelter.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.