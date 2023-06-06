Crews, neighbors respond to Winooski brush fire

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews responded to a brush fire in Winooski Tuesday afternoon,

It happened around 4:30 p.m. The blaze was on the banks of the Winooski River off West Canal Street and authorities say the fire spread quickly because of the wind.

People living at the nearby apartment building say they jumped into action before the fire crews even showed up. “We started grabbing our watering cans and buckets and heading into the trees to start putting it out at the base of the trees so it didn’t catch further,” said Lindsey Leichthammer, who lives in the area.

It’s unclear how the fire started but the chief says it’s not suspicious.

