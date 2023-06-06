Debt ceiling deal includes new work requirements for SNAP benefits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The debt ceiling deal approved last week and signed by the president includes increased work requirements for 3SquaresVT recipients, also known as SNAP. It also expands food stamp access for veterans, homeless people, and young adults transitioning out of the foster care system.

Darren Perron spoke with Ivy Enoch, the food security advocacy manager with Hunger Free Vermont about what the changes may mean for folks who depend on the benefits.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.