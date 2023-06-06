Advertise With Us
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son

Dawn Baustert
Dawn Baustert(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023
WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex mother pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in connection with an I-89 crash that killed her 11-year-old son last fall.

Dawn Baustert faces multiple charges including DUI with fatality resulting and gross negligent operation stemming from the crash in Sharon last November.

According to police, she was driving drunk when she veered out of the southbound passing lane and crashed into rock ledges. Her 11-year-old son, Silas, died in the wreck. Baustert and two other passengers--one of them a second juvenile--were injured.

Authorities filed charges in the case last month.

