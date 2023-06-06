Advertise With Us
Jumponit
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Franklin County, NY, finishes St. Regis Mohawk land deal

A deal is reportedly reached that settles a land claim issue in Franklin County and returns the property to the Mohawk people.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY (WCAX) - A deal has been reached that settles a land claim issue in Franklin County, New York, and returns the property to the Mohawk people.

State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the St. Regis Mohawk land claim was originally filed in 1982. He blames the state for the deal taking 40 years, saying state leaders wouldn’t pay Franklin County a fair price for the land.

“The state’s refusal to increase its offer to the county drew this process out for far too long. I’m glad I was able to assist Franklin County officials and state negotiators in helping to increase funding for the county and end the stalemate over this 41-year-old land claim issue,” Stec said in a statement Monday.

Franklin County leaders, along with the towns of Bombay and Ft. Covington, were also involved in the process.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
File image
Police investigating Leicester death; local schools closed as police search for suspect
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display
File image
Woman, toddler daughter fatally shot, father found dead near river bank

Latest News

Franklin County finishes St. Regis Mohawk land deal
State offers shoreline property protection guidance
VTF&W: Lamprey important to Connecticut River ecosystem
Viewer photos: Smoke turns moon red