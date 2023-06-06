Franklin County, NY, finishes St. Regis Mohawk land deal

ALBANY (WCAX) - A deal has been reached that settles a land claim issue in Franklin County, New York, and returns the property to the Mohawk people.

State Senator Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said the St. Regis Mohawk land claim was originally filed in 1982. He blames the state for the deal taking 40 years, saying state leaders wouldn’t pay Franklin County a fair price for the land.

“The state’s refusal to increase its offer to the county drew this process out for far too long. I’m glad I was able to assist Franklin County officials and state negotiators in helping to increase funding for the county and end the stalemate over this 41-year-old land claim issue,” Stec said in a statement Monday.

Franklin County leaders, along with the towns of Bombay and Ft. Covington, were also involved in the process.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.