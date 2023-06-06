Advertise With Us
Craft beer among efforts to celebrate ‘Loving Day’

Loving Day Ale
Loving Day Ale(Photo provided)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Loving Day is around the corner, and the organization Loving Day Vermont teamed up with a local brewery Tuesday to help get the word out.

June 12th -- or Loving Day -- celebrates the 1967 Supreme Court decision, Loving v. Virginia, that legalized interracial marriage in the United States.

And Vermont now has its own beer -- Loving Day Ale -- at Zero Gravity Brewery in Burlington to educate and spread awareness about the day. The brewery is selling cans and draft pours and all proceeds go to Loving Day Vermont.

“People are always surprised to learn that the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage was so recent, just 56 years ago,” said

Sarah Brown, co-founder of Loving Day Vermont. “Our goal is to fight racial prejudice through education and build community and continue the fight for justice and marriage equality.”

There are a few upcoming events open to mark the day. On Saturday there’s a gathering at Fisher Brothers Farm from 2 to 4 with live jazz and free ice cream for the first 100 people. And on Monday there’s a celebration at Zero Gravity from 5 to 8 p.m. with a live DJ.

