Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Military father travels more than 30 hours to surprise daughter at graduation ceremony

A military father surprised his daughter with a special visit during her college graduation ceremony. (Source: KVVU)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A military father was able to surprise his daughter during her college graduation ceremony last month.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Hernandez traveled more than 30 hours from Dubai to see his daughter, Pamela Hernandez, graduate from UNLV.

“I had no idea what was going on. I thought he would be on a virtual screen. I did not know he would be in person,” she said.

KVVU shared a video of the special moment from that day. The father and daughter can be seen sharing a hug on stage to the cheers of the crowd.

“It was amazing,” Pamela Hernandez said.

UNLV officials said no one in the Hernandez family knew about the surprise visit besides Douglas Hernandez himself.

According to the school staff, the military father had missed his daughter’s previous graduation ceremonies and didn’t want to miss this one.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
File image
Police investigating Leicester death; local schools closed as police search for suspect
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Latest News

In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids
Debt ceiling deal includes new work requirements for SNAP benefits
Debt ceiling deal includes new work requirements for SNAP benefits
notch road
Project aims to improve designated parking in Smugglers’ Notch