Police searching for missing Essex man

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for an Essex man missing for the past week.

Kevin Cota, 60, was last seen on May 29th at the Essex Discount Beverage on Center Road in Essex Junction. Police say he’s known to ride his bicycle in the area of Colonel Page Road to Champlain Road and a VAST trail from Towers Road to the beverage store.

Police were out searching Monday. They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a jean jacket, dark-colored shoes, and an Essex Discount Beverage t-shirt.

If you know where he is. Essex Police want to hear from you.

