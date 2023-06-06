Project aims to improve designated parking in Smugglers’ Notch

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new environmental restoration project in Smugglers Notch is designed to improve parking for hikers in Smugglers Notch. The Lamoille County Planning Commission, along with VTrans, and Vermont Parks and Recreation, is hoping to channel visitors to designated areas and discourage roadside parking.

“I come up here for the nature, you know. I like hiking through the mountains, hiking through the woods. The clean air the clean water,” said Peter Terry, who says he travels from his home in Massachusetts a couple times every year to visit Smugglers Notch with his dog. Terry says the landscape is beautiful and when he heard about the new work happening on the mountain, he thought it was a great idea. “Everything we can do to help prevent further degradation of the environment is really important.

The goal of the project is environmental restoration along Route 108 between Stowe and Cambridge by taking out some roadside parking and placing it in designated areas.

Construction has already started at the top of the mountain and crews plan to work their way down. State officials say phase one is estimated to cost about $3 million.

Over a million people go through the notch during the summer season and the Lamoille County Planning Commission’s Seth Jensen says they want to keep it that way. “To protect the environment and the character of the notch. So, there aren’t any changes related to blasting or moving rocks or straightening the road -- it’s keeping the notch the way it is,” he said.

Officials say part of the effort is to discourage unofficial parking spots along the road that cause congestion, environmental damage, and safety issues. “We have people parking on the side of the road getting out. Sometimes they are parked on the travel portion of the lane. That parking on the side of the road leads to sedimentation and nutrient loading into the waterway,” said Vermont State Parks’ Nick Caputo.

The project is expected to wrap up before leaf-peeping season and the team hopes to keep the notch open while construction is going on. The planning commission will be posting updates on its website about what visitors should expect as construction goes continues.

