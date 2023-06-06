Advertise With Us
Scott vetoes child care reform bill

Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform package.
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform package.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday carried through on his threats to veto Democrats’ $150 million overhaul of the state’s child care system, a major priority this session that lawmakers will almost certainly attempt to override.

House Bill 217 -- nearly a decade in the making -- would raise wages for child care providers and increase subsidies for parents.

After weeks of brinkmanship between both chambers, lawmakers last month settled on the Senate’s preferred way of funding the child care package through a 0.44% payroll tax split between employer and employees.

In a letter to lawmakers, Scott says he attempted to provide a compromise package that was sustainable and did not involve raising taxes. “This compromise would have covered 6,000 more kids than our existing investment, helping families making up to $135,000 a year, and definitively establishing Vermont as the state most committed to affordable, accessible childcare for working families, Scott said. “Unfortunately, there was no interest. Instead, the Legislature remained determined to raise a new tax. Ultimately landing on a regressive payroll tax that, if you are a lower income Vermonter already receiving free childcare, you will have to pay a tax, with no added benefit to you, so that families with higher incomes get support.”

Lawmakers will be returning to Montpelier on June 20 for a veto session and are expected to take up the governor’s veto.

