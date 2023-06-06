Smokey air expected to clear by Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service says the plume of smoke in the air from wildfires in Quebec should be clearing by Wednesday.

The hazy Adirondack high peaks were hard to see from Burlington and health officials urged people to avoid strenuous exercise.

Last Friday, thunderstorms in northern Quebec caused wildfires in a remote area of the province. Now, the smoke plumes have arrived thanks to the wind over areas in Vermont and northern New York.

The plume will be moving on Tuesday night, but the NWS’ Pete Banacos says people with breathing conditions should take precautions over the next 12 hours. “Those sensitive populations with breathing issues the elderly we are asking them to take precautions to maybe stay indoors if they have some breathing issues because there are some elevated levels of smoke particulates in the air at this time across the state of Vermont,” he said.

Some people have even reported a burning smell and soot on their vehicles due to a heavy plume.

