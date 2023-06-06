Some Vt. districts reducing summer meal offerings

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - When school’s out for summer, many children no longer have access to free, healthy and consistent lunch and breakfast. Summer meal programs offer a lifeline for families having a hard time getting enough food on the table, but this year, the options across the state will be limited.

“There’s a saying that hunger doesn’t take a break in the summer, and that’s true. If kids and parents and families are requiring some assistance with nutrition and food during the school year, it makes sense that that would not just suddenly stop during the summer,” said Kathy Alexander, the food service director with the Mount Abraham Unified School.

During the height of the pandemic, the federal government increased eligibility, allowing school districts to expand their meal programs year-round. Before, only students whose families had low incomes were eligible for free summer school meals,

“We had three years of being able to provide free meals to students and children in our communities at no cost. Now, all those allowances that the federal government provided are gone. We’re in a place where while we still recognize there’s need. We don’t have the resources to provide the level of services that we were able to provide,” Alexander said.

One of the places in the state that will be feeling the impact is Addison County, where there will be no summer meals in the Addison Northwest District, including Vergennes and Ferrisburgh.

“Last year, there were over 700,000 summer meals served to students in Vermont. Unfortunately, though, we are expecting to see a loss in the total number of meals that reach kids who need them,” said Anore Horton with Hunger Free Vermont

She says kids in areas that won’t have meals will be able to get them in some of the surrounding areas. Children in Vergennes, for example, will be able to pick up food in Middlebury. “Even if, in your town, meals can’t be provided, somewhere in your school district attendance area, you probably can still access meals. So, that’s the bit of good news,” Horton said.

Vermont lawmakers approved universal school meals but it only covers during the school year. It’s unclear if the governor will sign it. Advocates say the bill gives them hope for the future of increasing food availability.

“We’ve seen that universal school meals have really made an incredible difference in every aspect of education and for students. And my hope going forward is that we’ll see that working in the schools and then and then be able to translate that to smart, effective community programs for feeding our children in the summertime as well,” Alexander said.

Hunger Free Vermont says to find the closest summer meal site, you can call 211 or find a list of all locations online.

