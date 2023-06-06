Advertise With Us
State offers shoreline property protection guidance

File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lakeside property owners are being given tips to protect the shorelands in Vermont.

The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program has a best management practices guide with different activities that can improve water quality and lakeshore habitat.

That includes planting native trees and shrubs, installing rain gardens to absorb runoff, improving driveways and pathways, and creating no-mow zones.

