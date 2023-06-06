State offers shoreline property protection guidance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lakeside property owners are being given tips to protect the shorelands in Vermont.

The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program has a best management practices guide with different activities that can improve water quality and lakeshore habitat.

That includes planting native trees and shrubs, installing rain gardens to absorb runoff, improving driveways and pathways, and creating no-mow zones.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.