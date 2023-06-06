Vt. National Guard training disrupted by EXPO propane leak

ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - The main building at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction was evacuated Tuesday afternoon as a Vermont National Guard training was taking place inside.

Authorities say the evacuation of the Blue Ribbon Pavillion happened after the soldiers were doing a chemical training exercise in the building when their carbon monoxide censors went off for real. They then called in local responders and the state hazmat crew.

A spokesperson for the Champlain Valley Expo says it was caused by a propane leak from a faulty floor scrubber.

Guard officials say the evacuation proved to be a good exercise in itself. “It speaks to how professional the soldiers and the airmen are who do this type of training and the expertise in terms of how they execute and the equipment they use,” said Vermont National Guard Lt. Col. Christopher Howard.

There were no reported injuries from the incident, although they did cancel a roller derby practice Tuesday night as a precaution.

