VTF&W: Lamprey important to Connecticut River ecosystem

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - While sea lamprey are a problem in Lake Champlain, they are not a problem in all bodies of water.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding people to avoid disturbing spawning sea lamprey that may currently be found in the Connecticut River and several of its tributaries.

Biologists say Vermont is home to a separate population of sea lamprey that are actively controlled as a nuisance species. But experts say they are native to the Connecticut River basin and play a vital role in the ecosystem there.

