Wildlife Watch: Green Mountain Conservation Camp coming attractions

WOODBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With summer approaching, so is Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps.

The camps at Buck Lake in Woodbury and Kehoe Camp in Castleton offer hands-on learning experiences about fish, wildlife, ecology, botany, forestry, hunter-firearm safety, and outdoor first aid, for kids 12 to 17. Campers learn from Vermont State Game Wardens, foresters, fisheries and wildlife biologists, and others who work in the outdoors.

Ike Bendavid visited the Buck Lake Camp in Woodbury for a preview.

