BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another smoky day today, but the good news is the main plume of smoke from those Canadian wildfires shifts out of the area tomorrow. That means we’ll have a break from the smoke for now. Other parts of the northeast won’t be so lucky.

Even though the smoke clears out, there will still be plenty of clouds around thanks to an upper level low pressure system that will stay with us through the rest of the week. There will still be some scattered showers around overnight, and we can expect more of the same over the next few days. Showers won’t be constant, but there will be several rounds pivoting through, affecting different places at different times.

With the clouds and shower chances, temperatures will be cool for this time of year too. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s for most on Wednesday, and will be stuck in the 60s through Friday. That low pressure system finally tries to dissipate by the start of the weekend, which will be our next chance to see temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

