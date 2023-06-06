Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(Jess Langlois)
By Jess Langlois
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was another smoky day today, but the good news is the main plume of smoke from those Canadian wildfires shifts out of the area tomorrow. That means we’ll have a break from the smoke for now. Other parts of the northeast won’t be so lucky.

Even though the smoke clears out, there will still be plenty of clouds around thanks to an upper level low pressure system that will stay with us through the rest of the week. There will still be some scattered showers around overnight, and we can expect more of the same over the next few days. Showers won’t be constant, but there will be several rounds pivoting through, affecting different places at different times.

With the clouds and shower chances, temperatures will be cool for this time of year too. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s for most on Wednesday, and will be stuck in the 60s through Friday. That low pressure system finally tries to dissipate by the start of the weekend, which will be our next chance to see temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
File image
Police investigating Leicester death; local schools closed as police search for suspect
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display
Milton PD responding to fishing accident
Man dies in fishing accident in Milton
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief

Latest News

Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Morning weather webcast