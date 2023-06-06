BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The thick, smoky haze that settled on top of us on Monday will still be with us during the day today. Anyone with respiratory issues should take it easy while outdoors, or just plan on spending the day indoors.

In addition to the smoky conditions, there will be scattered showers and possible thunderstorms today as a frontal system moves in from the west.

Then get ready for a period of cool, cloudy, showery weather that will last right through the rest of this week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s on Wednesday. It will be feeling more like mid-April than mid-June. We do need rain - it has been very dry lately - and we will certainly be getting some wet weather in the form of those scattered showers, but there are no heavy, steady, soaking rains ahead.

As we get into the weekend, things will improve. Temperatures will jump back into the mid-70s, which is normal for this time of year. Saturday should stay dry, but more showers will show up for Sunday & Monday.

Take it easy with strenuous, outdoor activities today due to that smoke. That hazy smoke situation will improve as we get into the overnight hours tonight. -Gary

