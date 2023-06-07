Beauty boom: Spike in demand for cosmetology schools leads to waitlists

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Instead of seeing beauty school dropouts, people in the industry say they have beauty school waitlists.

Staffers at Stafford Technical Center’s School of Esthetics and Wellness say the demand for estheticians, nail technicians and hairstylists is on the rise and has been for years.

“It’s a $25 billion industry. And Vermont’s always a little behind on things and I think we’re really catching up on this,” said Charlene Palfey, an esthetics educator.

They say people across the state have shown they place a high priority on looking their best, and they want these professionals in their lives. And the school says they’re ready to help provide them.

Charlene Palfey: I know from just over the years watching my clients be younger and younger and younger because self-care is more of a priority.

Reporter Kiana Burks: So, you are seeing that there is a demand for these types of services throughout the state?

Charlene Palfey: One hundred percent.

After outgrowing STC’s cosmetology classroom, the school has decided to find a new home at the Spa at the Woods in Killington, where students have access to spaces equipped for facials, makeup, waxing and in-classroom learning, and now has plans to expand the campus’ offerings.

This coming fall, the spa will become home to the only career center adult education nail technician licensure program in the state.

Because of the lack of available options elsewhere, STC staff say the courses have already received a high volume of inquiries for the coming year. They say the added nail technician program is another way to provide affordable workforce development opportunities that keep people in the area while earning a liveable wage.

“It’s a very popular program. We have 17 students in this cohort that just started a few weeks ago. And we had to have a waitlist,” said William Lucci, the assistant director for adult technical education at Stafford.

“You can have somebody who’s only working part time because they’re a mom and they are maybe you know, pulling in an extra 20 grand a year doing that, but then you have other people who are doing more extensive treatments and they’re making you know, up to $100,000 a year or even more by offering specialized services. It’s certainly more than meets the mark for a livable wage in Vermont,” Palfey said.

Educators like Palfey say the courses offer an alternative to a traditional four-year education and many of their students have gone on to grow successful careers and even open up their own businesses.

“When you have trades, you have people going into the community working where they live, and it’s affordable, as opposed to you know, dropping $100,000 on your education. If I wanted to get my esthetics license in New York. The classes start at 20,000. Burlington I believe might be up at $12,000 now, so we’re coming in which is right below the bench it’s below $7,000,” Palfey said.

Going forward, school staffers say they hope to add a massage program to their course offerings, as well, and say as much as they’ve seen their industry grow over the last few years, they’re not expecting it to slow down any time soon.

