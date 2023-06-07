Berlin Police deal with excessive speeders on Route 62

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are cracking down on speeding on a busy road in Washington County. Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand said there’s an uptick in excessive speed on that road with young people behind the wheel.

Route 62′s speed limit is 50 miles an hour. But recently, Pontbriand said people have been going nearly and above 90 miles an hour.

“It’s not a few miles over. It’s usually over 20, 25, 30 miles an hour,” said Chief Pontbriand.

In May alone, eight citations of excessive speed were written with offenders ranging in speed from 80 to 93 mph.

Chief Pontbriand adds, “I think it’s people just enjoying the sunshine and wanting to get places and not paying attention to the speed. So I think that’s why we’re seeing an uptick in excessive speed.”

He said Route 62 is generally a concerning area for speeding due to its wide open nature and proximity to the interstate.

“As you get up towards the hospital in that intersection, that can be problematic. There have been quite a few accidents there. People are coming off the 62 at a high rate and are unable to stop on time for that light,” said Chief Pontbriand.

Of those eight citations in May, half were youthful offenders. We spoke with driving instructor Paul Dudley, who says students often mimic their parent’s driving behavior. He says avoiding complacency is vital because not doing so can lead to monkey-see-monkey-do behavior in following the person in front of you.

“In Driver’s Ed, we throw around this term highway hypnosis, which is sort of getting comfortable complacent with that higher speed, and then you get off to a road like 162 where the speed limit is slower, but visually, it’s not all that different,” Dudley says.

Dudley also told us, “One of the things I’m big on with teenage drivers who are on an open road like this 50 miles an hour is anticipating traffic lights, timing traffic lights, because again, it helps them to avoid complacency on an on a road that’s otherwise kind of straight. I don’t want to say it’s easy. I don’t want to say it’s boring, but relative to a lot of other roads we may drive on. It is sort of both of those.”

He said in his travels as an instructor, he’s noticed communities with competitive driving like Thunder Road built into the community is where he tends to see more aggressive driving.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.