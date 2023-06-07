Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Body found in NH house after reports of an explosion

File image
File image(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — A person was found dead in a New Hampshire house following numerous reports of an explosion, police said.

The person was found dead in Merrimack on Tuesday afternoon, the Merrimack Police Department said in a news release.

Police said they found evidence of “a possible explosion” and surrounding areas were secured.

Merrimack police were assisted by neighboring departments, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the state police explosive disposal unit. The ATF did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

“There is no sign of foul play and there are no threats to the public,” the police news release said.

Police did not release the person’s identity.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Dawn Baustert
Essex mom pleads not guilty to DUI crash that killed son
Police are investigating a homicide at a property at 1352 Route 7 in Leicester.
Police search for suspect in fatal Addison County shooting
Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday afternoon said he has vetoed Democrats' $150 million child care reform...
Scott vetoes child care reform bill
Jon Murad at Monday night's confirmation hearing.
Burlington City Council confirms Murad as police chief
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York.
Largest Andy Warhol exhibition in Vermont on display

Latest News

Police executed a search warrant in White River Junction Wednesday morning.
Police search home in White River Junction
Police responded to Milton Elementary School Wednesday afternoon for a reported bomb threat.
Police investigate bomb threat at Milton school
File photo
Police ID victims in Leicester shooting
File image
Police investigate fatal crash in Jay