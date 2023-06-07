Boil-water notice in Montpelier after construction crews hit water main

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A boil-water notice was issued for some residents of Montpelier on Wednesday following a water main break along State Street.

Construction crews doing infrastructure work there hit a water main, resulting in widespread outages across the city.

Crews could be seen opening water valves throughout the city to minimize the impacts.

They say drinking water in several areas may get contaminated on the way to the tap.

“The water main was a little bit shallower than they expected and so they were trying to chip out the concrete and they ended up nicking the main-- it was not intended at all, it’s an emergency repair at this time,” said Zachary Blodgett of the Montpelier Public Works Department.

Hebert Excavation Corporation was contracted by the city to do the work.

The boil-water notice includes customers on:

Ballfield Dr.

Cliff St.

Court St.

Corse St.

Cummings St.

Elm St.

Glinney Pl.

Greenwood Terr.

Holmes Ct.

3 Main St. and 7 Main St.

North Park Dr.

Parkway St.

Pearl St.

Poolside Dr.

Shamrock Ln.

State St. from Main St. to 111 State St.

Spring St.

Summer St.

Trillium Hill Rd.

Winter St.

Vine St.

Witt Pl.

City officials say if you notice your water is cloudy or dirty, run the cold water until it clears up.

Crews are expected to fix the break by Wednesday night and will follow up with water sampling.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website.

