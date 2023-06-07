BTV Market back in action

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The BTV Market is back in full swing for the season, running every Saturday in City Hall Park.

The market features an eclectic collection of local artists and makers. Live music, games, and kids’ activities. There are 18 markets this season running until September 30.

The city’s Samantha McGuinness says the market presents a great opportunity for small businesses in Burlington. “The BTV market gives them that first step into opening their business and starting to vent to the public. We’ve seen several businesses that started in the TV market last summer actually are having carts on the marketplace this summer,” she said.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with McGuinness and Jack Williamson, the director of Burlington City Arts, about what’s new this year.

