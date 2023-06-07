Burlington School District warns of strangers approaching children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is sending out a warning to parents after they say a man grabbed a student walking to school.

The district says it happened Wednesday morning on Elmwood Avenue as the child was headed to the Integrated Arts Academy on Archibald Street.

They say the child bit the man’s hand and ran away.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s with long, curly blond hair, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The district says this is the fifth time this school year a child was approached by a strange adult. The other four incidents involved a car.

Tuesday, a woman tried to get two Flynn School students walking home to get into her car.

In May, a driver tried to get a student walking home from Hunt Middle School to get in their car.

In November, a man in a van approached a child walking home from the Integrated Arts Academy.

And school officials say there was a fifth incident earlier this year near Hunt.

We reached out to the Burlington School District but they could not make anyone available for an interview on Wednesday.

Burlington Police say they don’t believe these cases are related.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

Police say parents need to talk to their kids about what to do if a stranger approaches them: get away from the situation, hide if necessary, get to safety-- home, school or another other safe place-- and report it to a trusted adult.

